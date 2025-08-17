JUBOF announces 101-member executive committee for 2025–26

The Jahangirnagar University BCS Officers Forum (JUBOF), comprising civil service cadre alumni of Jahangirnagar University, has announced its 101-member executive committee for the 2025-26 term.

The committee was formally approved at a meeting held at the Officers Club, Dhaka.

Syed Mamunul Alam, additional secretary at the Ministry of Education, has been appointed president, while Raihan Uddin Khan, additional DIG at CID, will serve as general secretary.

The committee includes senior officials from various government departments, including education, police, finance, and foreign service.

The newly approved 101-member executive committee includes Md Saeedur Rahman Saeedur, director general of the Bangladesh Survey Department; Prof Md Azad Khan, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education; Syed Md Nurul Bashir Tamanna, special officer at the Ministry of Public Administration; Md Ziauddin Shihab, divisional commissioner of Chattogram; and Md Toufiq Ahmed Taposh, principal of the Government Teachers' Training College, Khulna, all of whom have been named vice presidents.

Shamima Parveen Shilpi, AIG at Police Headquarters, has been appointed joint general secretary while Molla Azad Hossain, deputy police commissioner (operations) at DMP, will serve as organising secretary; Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahi, additional deputy police commissioner, DMP as assistant organising secretary; Md Abdus Salam, additional tax commissioner, takes charge as treasurer; ATM Mahfuzur Rahman Mamun, deputy controller general of accounts as assistant treasurer; Md Zahurul Haque Mamun, superintendent of police, Police Headquarters, as office secretary; AKM Moniruzzaman Monir, deputy postmaster general as assistant office secretary.

Kazi Muntasir Murshed, minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw, and Md Mahbubur Rahman, counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, have been named international affairs secretary and assistant international affairs secretary, respectively.