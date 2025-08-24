JMI launches Apollo Clinic in Dhaka

Apollo Clinic, a subsidiary of India's Apollo Hospitals, has launched operations in Bangladesh, with its first branch opening in Dhaka under JMI Specialized Hospital Limited, a subsidiary of JMI Group.

The clinic was inaugurated on Saturday at an event in the capital, following an official ribbon-cutting at its Dhanmondi branch on Sat Masjid Road. This marks the first entry of Apollo Clinic into Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md. Abdur Razzaq said the facility would provide world-class healthcare at fair prices, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad. "The clinic has ensured the use of state-of-the-art technology along with the country's leading doctors, skilled nurses and management staff," he said.

Apollo Clinic will be managed by JMI Specialized Hospital Limited and will offer specialist consultations, diagnostic and pharmacy services, as well as 100 in-patient beds, ICU, NICU, PICU, chemotherapy, dialysis and other advanced healthcare facilities.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited's Head of Franchise Business Tarun Gulati said, "This is the first time that Apollo Clinic has started its journey in Bangladesh. We will gradually expand our presence together with JMI."

The launch event was attended by industry leaders, physicians, and senior executives from JMI and Apollo, including Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries President Abdul Muktadir.

Apollo Hospitals operates 75 hospitals and 350 clinics worldwide, making it the largest hospital chain in South Asia.