"JCI Dhaka Signature's 'Let Your Health Heal': A movement for a healthier Bangladesh where sports is for all!"

"JCI Dhaka Signature, a dynamic chapter within JCI Bangladesh, under the leadership of President Ms. Raihatul Zannah Tabin, proudly presents 'The Signature Talk' – an awareness raising panel discussion show to build a healthy nation where 'sports' is for all. The inaugural episode titled as 'Let your health heal, unfolded on January 29, 2024, at Gulshan Shahabuddin Park, Dhaka,, garnered enthusiastic participation, marking a significant step towards fostering awareness about healthy lifestyles, fitness, and sports for all.

The first episode witnessed an impressive turnout, reflecting the community's eagerness to engage with the crucial discourse on well-being. Renowned speakers, including Masura Parvin from the Bangladesh National Football Team, Amrin Khan Desha, a seasoned Nutritionist and Fitness Expert, and Emotional Coach, and Imran Fahad, the visionary Founder of Inspiring Bangladesh, contributed to the insightful discussion. The entire event was hosted by Quazi Rezwana Shama, training commissioner of JCI Dhaka Signature and Director of planning and strategy of Digital Jinni.

The discussion focused on the importance of building healthy food habit, prohibiting carbonated beverage from everyday life, and most importantly a call of action to all educational institutions to incorporate sports activity in the regular lesson so that we can build a strong and healthy Bangladesh.

JCI Dhaka Signature extends its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed speakers, participants, and the supportive sponsors BNO lubricants, Fresh mineral water, Digital Jinni, Radiant pharmaceuticals and Dot Associates, whose contributions led to the success of 'The Signature Talk.' By fostering dialogue and understanding, this initiative takes a significant step towards shaping a healthier, more aware, and socially responsible society."