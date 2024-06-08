Jamuna’s lifestyle brand "Hoor" award GPA-5 achievers

Jamuna Group's associate lifestyle brand 'Hoor' awarded the students who secured GPA-5 in SSC examination this year.

A programme was organized on this occasion at 3pm at Jamuna Industrial Park in Bejura area in Habiganj's Madhabpur on Friday (7 June), said a press release.

Habiganj-4 Constituency lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon was present as the chief guest. Jamuna Group Managing Director Shamim Islam and 10 Minute School CEO Ayman Sadiq were present as special guests.

Sumaiya Rosalin Islam, Managing Director of Hoor and Director of Jamuna Group presided over the programme.

Hoor vowed to play a supportive role in supporting talented students in their higher education. Besides, it wishes continue such kind of assistance to turn the youths into qualified and efficient manpower.

