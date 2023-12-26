The iconic Bangladeshi footballer immersed himself in Spanish football by visiting the LALIGA offices in Madrid, the LALIGA Twentynine's restaurant, and the LEGENDS collection.

The LALIGA EA SPORTS superb match between Atlético de Madrid and Getafe CF played recently at the Cívitas Metropolitano (3-3) had a special guest in the stands: Jamal Bhuyan. The captain of the Bangladesh national football team was in Madrid this week and immersed himself in the rich culture of Spanish football, thanks to LALIGA. The exciting match plenty of goals in the always spectacular Colchoneros coliseum was the culmination of an unparalleled football experience, building bridges between Spain and Bangladesh using sport as a vehicle for connection.

Before kick off, the international midfielder also took part in the preview of the regional derby with several activities with Atlético de Madrid at their emblematic stadium. And then to get a first-hand look at all those stars who can otherwise only be seen through Rabbithole in Bangladesh: Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata, Jan Oblak, Borja Mayoral, Mason Greenwood.

In addition to the match itself, during his visit to Madrid Jamal Bhuyan was also able to enjoy LEGENDS, The Home of Football presented by LALIGA, located in Puerta del Sol in the heart of the Spanish capital, where he happened to meet some Bangladeshi fans. LEGENDS is a project that brings together the most significant items in world football history and contains more than 5,000 pieces. The collection includes memorabilia from every international competition from the last 100 years, including those from UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, the Olympic Games, plus national championships such as LALIGA.

The renowned footballer was also able to visit LALIGA's headquarters in Madrid, as well as sampling the Mediterranean cuisine at LALIGA Twentynine's. With locations in Tarragona, Doha and Riyadh, as well as Madrid, this is the LALIGA restaurant chain where fans can not only sample typical Spanish dishes, but also enjoy all the excitement of LALIGA EA SPORTS thanks to multiple screens and the latest technology, with exhibition areas featuring LALIGA jerseys and other LALIGA merchandise.

By immersing himself in some of the hottest Spanish football spots in Madrid, Jamal contributed directly to the exchange of knowledge and experience between Spanish and Bangladeshi football.

