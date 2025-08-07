IUB hosts energy dialogue on NDC3.0 ahead of COP30

The Department of Environmental Science and Management (DESM) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, GIZ, and Youth for NDCs, held a dialogue on August 6 titled "NDC3.0 for COP30 – Energy Dialogue."

The event, hosted at the DMK Lecture Gallery on the IUB campus, focused on the role of Bangladesh's energy sector in shaping its third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC3.0) ahead of COP30 in Brazil next year.

Under the Paris Agreement, NDCs serve as country-specific plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Bangladesh's upcoming NDC3.0 will guide the nation's climate strategy, with the energy sector identified as a critical area for emissions reduction and sustainable transformation.

The dialogue began with a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Md. Hafizur Rahman, Head of DESM. Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as Special Guest. She noted, "In the context of NDC, our priorities are economic development, fulfillment of the basic needs and rights of the people, because survival comes first. We are also a party of the SDGs; so we are obliged to fulfill the other development goals as well. The reality is that we are contributing 0.5% to global emission. For a climate vulnerable country like Bangladesh, it is important for us to focus on adaptation while also caring for the planet. So, we are putting equal emphasis both on mitigation and adaptation."

Nicolas Weeks, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, emphasized the role of the energy sector in meeting climate goals. "Energy is the sector that contributes significantly to achieving climate commitments. This is why we focus our discussions on energy and the numerous possibilities within our reach. As a major donor in the climate area, the Swedish climate goals equal more efficient climate aid and cooperation. This means Sweden supports both climate adaption, resilience and emission reduction."

Dr. Bernd Spanier, Chargé d'affaires of the EU Delegation, added, "It's not just about climate targets or policy updates. It's a vision for young people. For the generation which did not cause this crisis, but will face its full force, we must act now. The year 2024 was the hottest year ever recorded. There were four major floods in Bangladesh, homes were lost, crops were destroyed, but what inspires me is not just the urgency, it's the resilience, creativity and leadership that is already emerging."

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Tamim underlined the importance of energy efficiency and innovation. "Bangladesh should focus on reducing carbon emissions through energy efficiency. Innovation is key – where the youth should take the lead. In addition, simple actions like choosing inverter-based appliances can cut electricity use by up to 50%. If the government incentivizes efficient technologies, the impact on emission reduction could be substantial."

The event featured a panel discussion with participation from Prof. Rezwan Khan, Chairman of Power Grid Company Bangladesh; Prof. Dr. Ahmed Badruzzaman of the University of California, Berkeley; Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary, Environment & Climate Change, Embassy of Sweden; Dr. K Ayaz Rabbani, Dean, School of Environment and Life Sciences, IUB; Prof. Dr. Md. Hafizur Rahman, Head of DESM, IUB; Nazmul Haque, Chief Investment Officer, IDCOL; and Fyaj Khan Anam, Community Manager, Youth for NDCs.

Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), delivered the keynote presentation on "NDC3.0: Reflections on Power and Energy Sectors in Bangladesh."

The session was moderated by Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, Assistant Professor (Adjunct), DESM, and concluded with a musical performance by artist Critical Mahmood.