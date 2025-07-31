IUB EEE Alum Abrar awarded Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship

Abrar Jawad Haque, an Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has received the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Fellowship under the EU's Horizon Europe programme.

He will begin his PhD in September 2025 at the University of Hamburg, Germany, with research placements at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Leiden University. Selected from around 160 applicants, the fully funded fellowship supports his research on nanodevices for bionanoparticle detection.

Abrar previously earned an Erasmus Mundus Master's Scholarship in Smart Systems and interned at CERN and SINTEF. During his undergrad at IUB, he worked on advanced solar cell research, publishing eight peer-reviewed papers. His thesis was published in Applied Optics.

"IUB laid the foundation for my research journey," said Abrar.

Dr. Mustafa Habib Chowdhury, Head of EEE at IUB, praised his dedication and early research promise.