Press Releases
Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:40 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

IUB EEE Alum Abrar awarded Marie Curie Doctoral Fellowship

Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:40 PM
Thu Jul 31, 2025 11:36 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:40 PM

Abrar Jawad Haque, an Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has received the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Fellowship under the EU's Horizon Europe programme.

He will begin his PhD in September 2025 at the University of Hamburg, Germany, with research placements at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Leiden University. Selected from around 160 applicants, the fully funded fellowship supports his research on nanodevices for bionanoparticle detection.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abrar previously earned an Erasmus Mundus Master's Scholarship in Smart Systems and interned at CERN and SINTEF. During his undergrad at IUB, he worked on advanced solar cell research, publishing eight peer-reviewed papers. His thesis was published in Applied Optics.

"IUB laid the foundation for my research journey," said Abrar.

Dr. Mustafa Habib Chowdhury, Head of EEE at IUB, praised his dedication and early research promise.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রায় সাড়ে ৪ বছরের বেশি সময় মিয়ানমারের সড়কে সেনা সদস্যরা অবস্থান করছে। ফাইল ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

জান্তার মুখপাত্র জাও মিন তুন সাংবাদিকদের ভয়েস মেসেজের মাধ্যমে জানান, বহু-দলীয় গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লক্ষ্যে নির্বাচনের আয়োজন করা হচ্ছে। এই লক্ষ্য পূরণের অংশ হিসেবে আজ বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে জরুরি অবস্থা...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই সনদ বাস্তবায়নের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে