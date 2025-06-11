ISD Class of 2025 secures $3 million in international college scholarships

International School Dhaka (ISD)'s graduating Class of 2025 has secured international university scholarships worth over three million US dollars.

The class celebrated their graduation recently in a grand ceremony at Le Meridien in Dhaka, where 43 students received their graduation diplomas.

As they get ready to embark on the next step in their education, many students have received offers from top universities such as New York University, University of Toronto, University of Sydney, and Manchester University in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, Netherlands and Hong Kong. Those receiving scholarships from US, UK, Canadian and Australian universities have secured offers totaling multi-million dollars.

Graduating student Vanisha Goel, will be attending Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) to pursue a degree in Data Science and Technology.

In her valedictorian speech, she expressed her gratitude for her experience at ISD, saying, "ISD became more than just a school. It became my home. It embraced who I was and who I wanted to become, and for that, I am forever grateful."

"I'll be attending the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to study Data Science and Technology. I'm excited to be part of a cutting-edge program in one of Asia's most innovative universities, and to live in a vibrant city like Hong Kong where tech, culture, and opportunity intersect. In the future, I hope to use my data analysis skills to solve real-world problems and drive meaningful change."

Speaking at the ceremony, Steve Calland-Scoble, Director of ISD, said, "Today, we celebrate the amazing hard work, dedication and ambition of our senior students as they complete their journey at ISD. As a school, we are incredibly proud of their achievements in our IB Diploma Programme, as they embark on new paths of learning which will take them to the best universities worldwide. As ISD Hawks, they have spread their wings and are fully prepared for all the success that their bright futures promise."

Special guest Shaveena Anam, Manager of New Content and Audience Research at The Daily Star, and ISD alumna, addressed the students in a speech, imparting some words of wisdom.

For over 25 years, ISD has maintained its position in Bangladesh as a premier IB (International Baccalaureate) school. The school has an alumni network of 700 individuals, spanning 45 nationalities, who have gone on to attend university in 15 countries.