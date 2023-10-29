iPhone 15 officially launched in Bangladesh by Executive Machines Ltd.

Executive Machines Limited (EML) has launched the latest flagship devices from Apple Inc, iPhone 15 series, in Bangladesh.

Confirming the launching in a statement on Thursday, 26th October 2023, EML Director Abdul Matin further mentioned that Executive Machines Limited is an Apple Authorised Reseller and Apple Authorised Service Provider of Bangladesh which has been introducing new gadgets from Apple since 2008.

The iPhone 15 series is available at a starting price of BDT 4,444 on EMI which can be availed through various banks' credit card. Apple's policy ensures that all customers receive a one-year official parts replacement warranty.

When it comes to its features, the iPhone 15 series has truly outshone its predecessors. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro stands as the pioneer, introducing an aerospace-grade titanium design, crafted from the very same alloy employed in spacecraft missions to Mars. It's a groundbreaking development. The A17 Pro chip represents a remarkable leap forward, establishing a new category of iPhone processors. This chip sets new standards for graphics performance with its Pro-class GPU, marking a monumental achievement in the realm of gaming.