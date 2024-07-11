IPDC Finance secures top position in sustainability rating by Bangladesh Bank

IPDC Finance has been recognized as a top-performing finance company in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating 2023.

The Sustainability Rating evaluates banks and financial institutions based on several components: sustainable finance, green finance, green refinance, core banking sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and banking services coverage. IPDC Finance's outstanding performance in these areas has earned it a prominent position for the third time.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance, expressed his delight and gratitude for this recognition, stating, "We express our sincerest gratitude to the central bank for this recognition, the guidance, and the leadership for promoting sustainability within the financial sector. This award shows we're on the right track with integrating sustainable practices into everything we do, not just eco-friendly activities. We're all about keeping our unbounded passion alive!

This achievement highlights IPDC Finance's strategic focus on sustainability. While we prioritize providing innovative environment-friendly green financing solutions and promoting eco-friendly practices through green refinancing, this award underscores our strategic focus on CSME growth, long-term profitability, liquidity, capital adequacy, non-performing loans, credit ratings, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

13 banks and 2 other financial institutions were recognized for achieving this position along with IPDC Finance.

This recognition reflects IPDC Finance's commitment to sustainability, driving positive change, and setting benchmarks in the financial industry.