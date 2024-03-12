Introducing Bell and Ross in Bangladesh.

The Saco Watch Company has introduced the renowned Swiss brand watch 'Bell and Ross' in Bangladesh. The inauguration of a showroom for the sale of these watches occurred in the basement of Jamuna Future Park in the capital, Dhaka, on March 9.

The event was honored by the presence of Rashid Khan Menon, Member of Parliament for the Barishal-2 constituency, former Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and current President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, who attended as the chief guest. Menon conveyed his confidence in the significance of introducing the "Bell and Ross" brand in Bangladesh for watch enthusiasts. He expressed hope for the successful operation of this brand in the country.

Md Lutfur Rahman, General Manager of Saco Watch Company, highlighted that "Bell and Ross" is a renowned Swiss brand with 20 imported models, all ready-made in Switzerland and available exclusively at the Jamuna Future Park showroom. Rahman highlighted that Bell and Ross watches are backed by a two-year international warranty. Starting in June, customers who register their purchased watch information on the company's website will receive an additional year of warranty. However, limited edition watches come with a five-year international warranty.

For instance, Bell and Ross have meticulously crafted only 99 watches of a specific design, ensuring exclusivity with only 99 individuals worldwide owning this coveted timepiece. One of these rare watches is currently on display at the designated showroom. Some of these exceptional timepieces even boast gold and diamond embellishments, further enhancing their allure and exclusivity.