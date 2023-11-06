Inauguration of Marie Stopes Pharma, Sitakunda
Marie Stopes Bangladesh (MSB) has been providing healthcare services to women and children in Bangladesh for the last three decades through 40 clinics across 28 districts. Among these, 6 are maternity hospitals. To provide a one-stop treatment solution to our valued patients and to ensure they have access to quality medicines preserved at the right temperature and dispensed by registered pharmacists, MSB has introduced a chain of pharmacies adjacent to its clinics. In that continuity, another pharmacy was opened on 4 November 2023, at Marie Stopes Clinic, Sitakunda, Chattogram. The pharmacy was inaugurated by Kishwar Imdad, Country Director, Marie Stopes Bangladesh.
Comments