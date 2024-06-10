Inauguration ceremony of a pioneering training initiative in the jute sector

Swisscontact Bangladesh, in collaboration with AkijBashir Group and implementation partner SGS Bangladesh, has inaugurated a pioneering training program aimed at enhancing the skills of workers in the jute sector on the "World Environment Day 2024". The ceremony, which marks the commencement of this pioneering initiative, is part of The Building Youth Employability Through Skills (BYETS) project, designed to introduce workplace-based training in prominent industries.

The inauguration ceremony was held at The Westin Dhaka, drawing the presence of key industry stakeholders from AkijBashir Group and Janata Jute Mills and representatives of the project's development partner, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. National and international consultancy service providers and media members also attended the event. This training program, a first of its kind in the Jute Sector, underscores the commitment of Swisscontact Bangladesh to uplift the Agro-Processing industry by equipping the workforce with the necessary skills to meet market demands.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mujibul Hasan Cezanne, Country Director at Swisscontact Bangladesh, stated, "To reap the immense benefits of the Jute sector, this is a valuable partnership between private sector entity AkijBashir Group, development partner EKN and training service providers. This will lead to a sustainable market system change and development of the Jute industry".

Sk Bashir Uddin, Managing Director at AkijBashir Group said, "The focus of the Jute industries should be on increasing productivity and the onus is on us to build our skill to achieve that goal. Thanks to Swisscontact BYETS, development partner EKN and other partners we will have the opportunity to develop our workers' skill sustainably."

The training program is a work based training, tailored to the needs of the jute industry. Participants will benefit from mentorship by industry experts, exposure to advanced techniques, and the opportunity to apply their skills in real-world settings. Swisscontact Bangladesh through this transformative initiative aims to pave the way for a more competitive, prosperous, and skilled youth force in Bangladesh.

