IHF hosted its 7th annual Iftar

It's Humanity Foundation hosted its 7th Annual Iftar event on Wednesday, 3rd April, at Aloki, Gulshan - Tejgaon Link Road, Dhaka. The Annual Iftar event is IHF's flagship occasion, dedicated to providing a platform for stakeholders to interact with children, gain insights into their experiences, and foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized communities. Distinguished leaders from various sectors, industrialists, educators, media personalities, and students from IHF schools graced the occasion with their presence. Md. Adnan Hossain, Founder and Executive Director of IHF, inaugurated the event, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the organizations that have supported IHF throughout its journey.

The event's esteemed guests included Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Pobke, Deputy High Commissioner, Australian High Commission Bangladesh; Md Moinul Huq, Citi Country Officer (CCO) at Citibank NA, Bangladesh; Sabrina Islam, Chairman, SSLCommerz; Dr. David Dowland, Registrar, BRAC University; Shammi Islam Nila, Miss World Bangladesh, and many others. They lauded the efforts of the organization and encouraged everyone to extend support for the cause.

Mr. Ahmed Atifur Rahman, Associate Director at Standard Chartered Bank and Advisor of It's Humanity Foundation, shared his sentiment about his deep connection with the cause IHF is working for, stating, "As an Advisor of It's Humanity Foundation, I am deeply connected with the cause the organization is working for. Witnessing the progress and impact IHF has made over the years fills me with immense pride."

The success of the event was made possible through the support of various partners. Aastha Trust, Green Delta Insurance, Uttara Finance and Investments Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Techno Drugs Ltd, RUN Leather, Perfetti Van Melle, Finis, Bengal Express, HER NET, Nestle, Savoy, Limerence Photograph, Holago, and Protibha Flavours generously contributed to making the event a resounding success.