IFIC Bank’s newly reformed Board of Directors Meeting held

The first meeting of the reconstituted Board of Directors of IFIC Bank PLC (894th Board Meeting) was held on 8 September 2024 at the Board Room of the Bank's Head Office. Md. Mehmood Husain has been elected as the chairman of the board of directors. Prayers were sought for the departed martyrs and injured protesters in the country's recent national uprising during the meeting. Among other board members Md. Ebtadul Islam, Sajjad Zohir, Kazi Md. Mahboob Kashem, FCA, Md. Golam Mostofa, Md. Monzorul Haque and Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa, Company Secretary Mokammel Hoque, Head of ICC M. Mozibar Rahman and CFO Dilip Kumar Mandal were present in the meeting.