IFIC Bank promotes 239 employees

IFIC Bank has promoted 239 employees across various levels in recognition of their professional performance and contributions to the bank's sustained growth.

The promotions were marked by a ceremony titled "Celebrating Career Progression" held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in Dhaka. The event was conducted in a hybrid format.

Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa and members of the senior management team were present at the event, where they handed over promotion letters to 69 employees in person. The remaining 180 promoted staff members from branches and sub-branches nationwide received their letters virtually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Syed Mansur Mustafa congratulated the promoted staff and said, "One of IFIC Bank's greatest strengths is its human capital. A skilled, dedicated, and capable workforce is the driving force behind our sustainable progress. Recognition based on merit and performance not only enhances motivation but also fosters a well-structured work environment that plays a vital role in the long-term qualitative growth of our business."

Earlier, on June 1, 2025, the bank promoted 116 officials in a similar exercise.