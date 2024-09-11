IFIC Bank PLC conducted medical camp for flood affected people

A free medical camp with a view to support flood affected people has been arranged by IFIC Bank PLC in co-operation with "SHOPOTH SANGHO" and Sahabdinagar Development Forum at Sayedul Hoque High School, Mirsharai, Chattogram on 6 September 2024. The Bank has distributed free medicine among the inhabitants of affected area. Earlier, IFIC Bank took the initiative to distribute relief packs among thousands of waterlogged families in different flood affected area.