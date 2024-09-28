IFIC Bank Chairman exchanged views with all employees of the Bank

The newly appointed Chairman of IFIC Bank PLC, Md. Mehmood Husain, addressed colleagues at a "Meet the Chairman" event held at IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Managing Director of the bank, Syed Mansur Mustafa delivered the introductory speech of the event and welcomed the Chairman along with all the honorable members of the Board of Directors to IFIC Family. He also mentioned that in line with the spirit of July-August 2024 revolution, the newly formed Board of Directors have undertaken many reforms initiatives for the bank.

As the chief guest, Mehmood Husain reassured employees that IFIC Bank is not facing any liquidity crisis and, as one of the first-generation banks, it has a strong foundation based on its robust network spread across the country and a skilled, youth-driven workforce. He emphasized the employees to be more professional considering the changing banking landscape. He also mentioned that now is the ideal time to bring back good governance in the banking sector.

Employees from more than 1400 branches and uposhakhas of the bank along with the Head Office joined the meeting organized in hybrid model. Mehmood Husain also answered various queries of the participants during the session.