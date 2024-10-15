IFIC Bank celebrates its 48th founding anniversary

IFIC Bank PLC celebrated its 48th anniversary on 8th October 2024(Tuesday) with a grand celebration held at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in Puran Paltan, Dhaka. The event featured a ceremonial cake-cutting attended by Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa, along with Deputy Managing Directors and senior officials. During the event, prayers are also offered for the overall well-being of the bank and the country.

In the welcome speech, Mansur Mustafa expressed heartfelt gratitude to the newly appointed members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. He also conveyed appreciation on behalf of Chairman Md. Mehmood Husain to esteemed customers, shareholders, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Reflecting on the bank's legacy, Mansur Mustafa emphasized IFIC Bank's reputation as a trusted institution in Bangladesh, with more than 1,400 branches and Uposhakhas (sub-branches) offering accessible banking services from urban centers to rural areas. He mentioned the bank's expansion into international markets, including the UK, Oman, and Nepal. Mansur Mustafa shared insights into the bank's commitment to enhancing customer service and expanding digital banking solutions.

Besides, all branches and uposhakas across the country have festively celebrated the milestone along with customers and stakeholders.