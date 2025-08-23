How Firsttrip is becoming Bangladesh’s next big OTA

[Promotional content]

Bangladesh's travel and tourism market is experiencing record growth, as more people embrace digital platforms to book flights, reserve hotels, and plan their trips. Amid this dynamic landscape, Firsttrip, a homegrown online travel agency, has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing players in the sector.

Since its launch, Firsttrip has focused on delivering transparency, convenience, and reliability, qualities that resonate strongly with the country's growing base of digital-first travelers.

In a short span of time, Firsttrip has attracted thousands of customers from across the country, with over 260,000 unique visitors using its platform every month. The company attributes this growth to its keen understanding of Bangladeshi travelers' needs and its commitment to delivering on those expectations. Firsttrip offers transparent fares with no hidden charges, unbeaten rates on flight bookings, the best deals on domestic hotels, and a smooth visa assistance process. It also provides customized holiday packages, student-friendly and branded fares, easy refunds and reissues, secure payments through PCI-DSS certified gateways, EMI options across 17+ banks, and ancillary services like baggage protection, travel insurance, and even eSIMs for international travelers.

"Bangladeshi travelers want trust, transparency, and convenience. We are here to deliver exactly that, at a global standard," said Mir Tajmul Hossain from Firsttrip.

The company's vision is to become Bangladesh's most trusted online travel brand and a leading travel-tech company. Industry observers note that Firsttrip is on the right track, combining cutting-edge technology, customer-centric services, and innovative offerings. The launch of its loyalty program FT Club along with strategic partnerships with banks, telecom operators, and hotels, further demonstrates its ambition to create more value for customers.

In an increasingly competitive OTA market, Firsttrip's growth story stands out as a rare example of a local brand rising to challenge the incumbents. Its relentless focus on technology, reliability, and customer needs positions it well to capture a significant share of Bangladesh's expanding travel market. As one young customer put it: "I booked my Thailand trip with Firsttrip because they offered an EMI option and gave me the best deal. The experience was smooth, and I didn't even consider going elsewhere.