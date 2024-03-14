HmAC Unveils Taxation Handbook for Investors in Bangladesh

Howlader Maria & Co., (HmAC) a leading Chartered Accountancy firm, celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of their new office space at Banani. The event, attended by esteemed guests including His Excellency IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh as chief guest, YUJI ANDO, Country Representative of JETRO-Dhaka as guest of honor, MYUNGHO LEE (President, JBCCI),. Humayun Kabir FCA (Past president ICAB), and other dignitaries, showcased the firm's dedication to growth and excellence.

In addition to inaugurating the new office, HmAC proudly announced the launch of their latest publication, "TAXATION HANDBOOK FOR INVESTORS IN BANGLADESH." co-authored by Maria Howlader FCA and Mr. Mohammad Golam Sarwar FCA. The handbook offers comprehensive insights into taxation laws, aligning with the recent Income Tax Act of 2023. It provides investors with essential guidance on navigating tax regulations and optimizing opportunities within the Bangladeshi business landscape.

The handbook covers a wide range of topics including pre-investment assessment, company registration, regulatory requirements, and mode of entry for investors. It also offers valuable information on Bangladesh's strategic advantages, economic overview, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, labor force, and legal environment.

The event concluded successfully, reflecting HmAC's dedication to excellence and its mission to facilitate growth opportunities for investors in Bangladesh.