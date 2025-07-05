Press Releases
Gregorian Assn honours new Dhaka Club president

Photo: Courtesy

The Gregorian Association, the alumni organisation of St Gregory's High School, hosted a felicitation ceremony today, in honour of its general secretary Shameem Hussain, on being elected president of the Dhaka Club.

The event took place at the All Community Club Ltd, where members of the Gregorian community, distinguished guests, and well-wishers participated.

During the ceremony, speakers commended Shameem's dedication, leadership, and longstanding commitment to public service and social development.

The Gregorian Association congratulates Shameem and wishes him every success in his new role.

