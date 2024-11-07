Green University to host int’l conference ‘Innovation and Transformation for Development’ 

Green University of Bangladesh is set to host an international conference titled - "Innovation and Transformation for Development (ITD) 2024" with the aim of advancing knowledge, research, and intellectual development.

The conference, organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of the university, will be held from November 9-10 at its main campus in Purbachal American City in Dhaka.

Academics and researchers from 21 countries, including Bangladesh, the United States, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, will participate in the conference.

Details about the conference were shared at a press conference held on the university campus on Thursday.

The briefing was attended by the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shorif Uddin, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khwaza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. M Shahidullah, Chairperson of Department of Sociology and Anthropology Prof. Abul Hossain, and Chairperson of Department of Journalism and Media and Communication Dr. Aliur Rahman. The briefing was moderated by the conference secretary Shamim Mondal.

The organiser announced that the conference has received an overwhelming response, with over 400 research papers submitted. Following a rigorous selection process, 306 papers were chosen to be presented in 62 scheduled sessions over the two days.

The research topics cover a wide spectrum of contemporary issues, including but not limited to mental health challenges, social communication dynamics, environmental sustainability and resilience, advancements in agricultural technology, cybersecurity, and the evolving landscape of new media.

Furthermore, the papers will delve into the unique socio-cultural revival movements within Bangladesh, offering insights into the nation's developmental narrative. Each session will provide a platform for presenting fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the challenges and opportunities faced in various fields. These discussions aim to highlight significant interdisciplinary approaches, fostering collaboration between local and international researchers to address global issues.

According to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shorif Uddin, only when knowledge disperses does a university achieve completion. He credited the core reason of the ITD conference existing in the first place to this phenomenon of enlightening both students and teachers through such a scholarly congregation.

Along similar lines, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed said that a conference's role stops not only in creating new knowledge, but also disseminating it.

Finally, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. M Shahidullah, remarked that though the world might not be in the harvesting stage, still progress and development are but inevitable, and the ITD conference will serve to break new grounds. He then elaborated on the various plans scheduled for the two-day long conference.

The inauguration and closing ceremonies will be attended by prominent figures, including Prof. Dr. Mezbahuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC), and Prof. Dr. Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq, President of Bangla Academy.