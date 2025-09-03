Grameenphone launches FutureMakers AI competition for university students

Grameenphone has launched FutureMakers, a nationwide idea competition for university students focused on artificial intelligence.

The contest has been organised to encourage students to design solutions to real-world challenges using AI. It is open to students from universities across Bangladesh.

Applicants can register online with a valid university ID at www.gpfuturemakers.com.

Entries will be judged by a panel including representatives from industry, tech startups and Grameenphone.

Winners will receive prize money and an accelerated pathway to the company's flagship programmes.

Events will be held at universities and Grameenphone facilities, with the final scheduled for the first week of November.