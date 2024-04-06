Grameenphone ensures robust network re-engineering for Eid commutes​

Grameenphone, the leading smart connectivity provider in the country, is all geared up to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for its customers during the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. With a steadfast commitment to delivering superior customer experience, Grameenphone has implemented cutting-edge data and AI-driven solutions to optimize its network performance, solidifying its position as the No.1 network provider in the country.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, our driving force lies in empowering communities through the transformative power of connectivity. With advanced AI technology, a robust infrastructure, and a customer-centric approach, Grameenphone is dedicated to providing uninterrupted data and voice services during the festive season, enabling customers to stay connected and share the joy of Ramadan and Eid with their loved ones. With steadfast focus on modernization, superior technology, and investment into building a future-ready network, Grameenphone is ensuring superior customer service and strengthening our position as the No.1 network provider. We are working towards our vision of a Smart Bangladesh, where connectivity is the cornerstone of progress."

Furthermore, in preparation for the festivities, Grameenphone has identified hotspots across the country where additional capacity enhancements are necessary. Through strategic resource allocation, Grameenphone aims to provide enhanced network coverage in areas like shopping malls, highways, and transport hubs, ensuring a smooth customer experience.