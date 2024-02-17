GPH Maharaj Darbar held in Dhaka

The annual channel partner conference titled "GPH Maharaj Darbar" of GPH Ispat Limited was held at a convention hall in Dhaka on 12 February 2024. This signature event honours channel partners annually based on their year-round performance. Hundreds of channel partners and their families from all over the country participated in the two-day conference.

In the two-day event, GPH Family Night-2023 was held on 11th February where family members of channel partners from all over the country participated in a cultural programme. Attractive prizes were awarded to the winners and participants of the competition. Children of the dealers who achieved GPA 5 in the SSC examination held in 2023 were awarded crests and cash prizes.

"Maharaj Darbar 2023", was held on the second day to honour the top dealers. The top 10 dealers were given the title of "Maharaj" and the next top 10 were given the title of "Mahabeer" based on their previous year's sales performance. Top dealers were awarded royal honours including crests, gold ornaments and cash prizes. Besides, the Beerbandhu Award was given to the top 5 dealers with consistent sales success throughout the year and Exclusive Excellence Award to 7 loyal dealers. iPhone 15 Pro Max was kept as a prize for the awardees.

This year's the name of the company of Maharaj were respectively, Hoque Traders of Ashulia, Pollibiddut Dhaka, Mahbub Traders of Teknaf Cox's Bazar, Rahman Properties and Trading Corporation of West Manikadi Dhaka, Apollo Traders of Amtali Highway Road Comilla, AB Steel House (Unit-2) of Rajakhali Shah Amanat Link Road Chittagong, Al Amin Traders Oxygen Chittagong, Dhaka Trade Link of Talbagh Aricha Road Dhaka, Faisal & Brothers of Isha Khan Navy Gate Chittagong, Fahim Enterprise of Tin Patti Shantahar Road Bogra and Sourav Enterprises Hasanabad Dhaka.

GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Chairman Md. Alamgir Kabir, Additional Managing Director Md. Almas Shimul, Director Md. Abdul Ahad, Director Md. Ashrafuzzaman, Director Md. Azizul Hoque Raju were also present in the event among others.