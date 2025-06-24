Golam Rabbani elected as BEXCA president, Shahariar Sadat new secretary general

From left - Golam Rabbani Shaheen and Shahariar Sadat

Golam Rabbani Shaheen has been elected president of the Barishal Ex-Cadets' Association (BEXCA), while Shahariar Sadat will serve as the secretary general for the 2025–2026 term.

The announcement was made during BEXCA's Annual General Meeting and elections held at the Cadet College Club in Purbachal.

Other elected members of the Executive Committee include Morshedur Rahman Sunny, S M Masud Parvez Dipu, Mahmud Hasan, and Mahmudur Rashid Mazumder as vice presidents.

Md Arifur Rahaman was elected joint secretary general, Asif Khan Shakir as treasurer, Kazi Arifur Rahman as organising secretary, and Shifat Mohammad Sharif as joint organising secretary.

Mahirul Islam will serve as office secretary, Rafid Rahman as joint office secretary, Sabbir Ahmed as overseas secretary, and Md Mehedi Hasan as health secretary.