GoB, UNDP, GEF launch initiatives to conserve biodiversity and wetlands

Ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP16), the Government of Bangladesh, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) have partnered to improve the sustainable management of critical wetland ecosystems by launching two new projects.

A signing ceremony was held today (October 17) at the NEC-II conference room, Economic Relations Division, where UNDP and the Government of Bangladesh signed two agreements to launch the projects titled "Community-based Management of Tanguar Haor Wetland in Bangladesh" and "Implementing Ecosystem-based Management in Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA) in Bangladesh," both funded by GEF. The agreements were signed by Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative, Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; and Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division.

The projects aim to address some of Bangladesh's most urgent environmental challenges by promoting the sustainable use of wetland resources by local communities, conserving globally significant biodiversity, and enhancing ecosystem services.

At the signing ceremony, Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky stated, "We must explore more global funding opportunities to conserve biodiversity and restore ecologically critical ecosystems. It's essential to engage local communities in the co-management of these ecosystems and ensure that conservation of natural ecosystems and biodiversity is a key consideration in any civil infrastructure projects."

Dr. Farhina Ahmed stressed, "We need to reform land management for sustainable wetlands, involving local communities instead of traditional leasing. Responsible tourism is also key to protecting critical ecosystems." She added, "While climate change gets much attention, we must also focus on protecting biodiversity and improving environmental governance. This is a priority for us."

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both UNDP and the Government of Bangladesh to safeguarding the nation's biodiversity and fostering sustainable development.