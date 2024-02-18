Glenrich International School's event GlenFest held in Dhaka

Glenrich International School's carnival-style event, 'GlenFest', wrapped up with high spirits as young learners eagerly participated, fostering a commitment to inspire creativity in the days ahead.

Held at Glenrich's Satarkul campus on Saturday, 17 February 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Participants immersed themselves in a variety of thrilling activities and enjoyed rides such as the Ferris Wheel, Jungle Jumper, Basketball Shooter, and Doll Catcher. Noteworthy performances were seen in the dance and singing competitions. Additionally, the puppet show, live performance by Shawon Gaanwala, arcade games, and entertaining mascot dances captivated the audience.

The stalls showcasing local crafts, arts, books, confectionery, apparel, and delicious food attracted crowds, providing visitors with a spectacular experience. Young learners were particularly ecstatic about the opportunity to mingle with their peers and establish connections. Overall, GlenFest was a day filled with fun and excitement for all attendees.

LankaBangla Finance served as the title sponsor for the event, with Optimal Technology Ltd., Pragati Insurance Ltd., Sports World, and Aircon joining as silver sponsors.