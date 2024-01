Gazi elected president, Gani secy gen of BFUJ faction

Ruhul Amin Gazi and Quader Gani Chowdhury have been elected president and secretary general of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) respectively.

The election was held at Jatiya Press Club on December 29, said a press release.

Besides, AKM Mohsin, Obaidur Rahman Shaheen, and Muhammad Khairul Bashar have been elected vice presidents.

Ehteshamul Haque Shawon, Sadiqul Islam Swapan, and Bachir Jamal have been elected assistant secretary generals.

Shahidul Islam has been elected treasurer while Erfanul Haque Nahid elected as organising secretary, Abu Bakar office secretary, and Shajahan Saju publicity secretary.

In addition, Shaheen Hasnat, Modabber Hossain, Aparna Roy, Abu Hanif, Hamidul Haque Manik, Mirza Salim Reza and Abdur Razzak Bachchu have been elected executive members.