GAC opens flagship showroom in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Industrial Area

Chinese automaker GAC has opened a new flagship showroom in Dhaka's Tejgaon Industrial Area, marking its latest move to expand into the Bangladeshi market.

The launch follows GAC's brand debut at the Dhaka Motor Show in May and reflects a deepening commitment by GAC and its local distributor, DHS Motors Limited, to diversify the country's automotive sector.

The showroom was inaugurated at a formal event attended by senior officials from both companies. From DHS Motors, Managing Director Nafees Khundker, CEO Imran Zaman Khan, and General Managers Arman Rashid and Farhan Samad were present. GAC International was represented by Country Manager Daniel Zhou and other executives from the company's headquarters in Guangzhou, China.

DHS Motors announced plans to further strengthen its partnership with GAC through the future introduction of AION—GAC's electric sub-brand -- as well as the launch of a local vehicle assembly project in Bangladesh.