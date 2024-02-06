Furniture fair held in Ctg

The 13th edition of the furniture fair is being held at GEC Convention Centre in Chattogram city.

The six-day long fair started kicked off on Thursday with 27 stalls of different furniture companies.

A wide collection of furniture and various offers have been kept in a bid to draw a huge flock of customers.

Amin Mahmud, a visitor told The Daily Star, "I am here to buy a dining table for my family. Here I have seen dining tables between Tk 40,000 to Tk 3 lakh. I'm planning to buy two items within Tk 1 lakh."

On the occasion of the fair, there is a discount of 10 to 25 percent, which is not available in their showroom, he added.

Abdus Salam Shanto, manager of New Antique Furniture, told The Daily Star, "Furniture designs are constantly changing with time. Taking into consideration the current trends, the country is producing furniture of exceptional quality and visually pleasing designs."

"We have brought all our best products here on the occasion. All kinds of furniture are being displayed."

Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association organised the event, which will continued till February 11.

The fair opens for visitors at 10:00am and ends at 9:00pm with Tk 20 entry ticket.

Mahabubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), inaugurated the event.