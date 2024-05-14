Freshco Distribution hosts successful Stakeholders Meet

Freshco Distribution recently orchestrated a successful "Stakeholders Meet" titled "Taste The Best of Australia" with representatives from top-tier establishments including renowned 5-star hotels and prominent restaurants and Super Shops nationwide.

Mr. Clinton Pobke, Deputy High Commissioner, Australian High Commission, Bangladesh graced the event as the Chief Guest, along with Mr. Syed Moazzam Hossain, President, Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry as guest of honour, and Mr. Minhaz Chowdhury, Senior Director of Trade and Investment, Austrade South Asia, being the special guest.

The event was also attended by Mr. TD. Packir, CEO, Lavender, Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited, Saleh M. Khaled, Chief Operating Officer, Ace Group and Azharul Islam, Ace Group & Freshco Distribution CEO.

Freshco Distribution utilized this platform to show samples of their upcoming Aussie food products, including Alba Cheese & Black Bag Roasters coffee, and express heartfelt gratitude towards its esteemed clientele. CEO of Freshco affirmed their commitment to introducing healthy, organic Australian food products to the market.