Free surgeries offered in Dhaka for children with cleft lip and palate

A six-day medical mission offering free surgeries and treatment for children born with cleft lip and palate has begun today in Dhaka.

The programme, launched on Tuesday at Sarkari Karmachari Hospital in Fulbaria, is being carried out by Smile Asia in partnership with Bangladesh's SAJIDA Foundation.

Cleft lip and palate are among the most common congenital facial deformities worldwide, often affecting speech, eating, and self-esteem.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration.

A team of 39 medical professionals, including 32 international specialists from 12 countries, is in Dhaka to carry out the procedures.

The group includes surgeons, nurses, therapists and other allied health workers, who will provide both surgical and post-operative care to the selected children.