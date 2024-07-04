Footsteps launches its Britto Scholarship Program to support underprivileged students

Footsteps Bangladesh, a next generation development organization, has launched its inaugural Britto Scholarship Program to support students from marginalized families in pursuing their higher studies at top public universities in Bangladesh. The organization held its scholarship award giving ceremony at the Edward M. Kennedy Center (EMK) on the 2nd of July, 2024. The event was graced with the presence of Shannon West, Interim Director of British Council Bangladesh, Elita Karim, notable journalist and singer, Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at The Daily Star, and trustees and advisors of Footsteps.

The inaugural scholarship program awarded scholarships to 25 outstanding students hailing from 19 districts across Bangladesh, to attend 5 public universities in Bangladesh: Dhaka University, Chittagong University, Cumilla University, Rajshahi University and Jahangirnagar University. The students mostly come from low income backgrounds where their families work in farming, fishing, day laboring, etc. The scholarship intends to support talented students in pursuing their degrees without the struggle of financial constraints, which usually prevents many youth from pursuing their higher education. The Britto Scholarship not only comes with financial support covering admission fees, tuition fees and dorm fees for a year, but also provides an internship opportunity at Footsteps where the students can garner skills and gain experience for future career opportunities. Footsteps intends to hold the Britto Scholarship Program twice a year, supporting as many underprivileged students as possible with donations from individuals and organizations alike.

"Scholarships are incredibly important as tool for both developing individuals and providing opportunities to them and their families, fostering both community development and nation building process. Organizations such as Footsteps are vital as they can work in different level and way than other INGOs and governmental bodies, and such programs highlight their access in supporting people who not only need it the most, but also utilize such opportunity to give back to their communities" said Shannon West, Interim Director of British Council Bangladesh.

"The Scholarship not only will support me financially, but the program's internship support will help me develop my skills and experience even better. Such a holistic program is what I have been looking for, where I get to learn and gain experience without thinking much about the costs of my higher studies" said Shahadat Hossain, who hails from Lakshmipur District about to pursue his degree at Chittagong University with the Britto Scholarship.

Footsteps is currently empowering over 600,000 people across Bangladesh in addressing extreme poverty challenges through its five core programs. The scholarship program, under Project Britto, intends to support young students in becoming the next generation nation builders of Bangladesh.