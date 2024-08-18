Foodpanda distributes umbrellas to volunteering students

Extending support for student-led initiatives, foodpanda Bangladesh distributed umbrellas to students managing traffic across Dhaka recently.

Ambareen Reza, Managing Director & Co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, along with other senior officials, distributed the umbrellas to students and volunteers in Uttara, Bashundhara, Rampura, Gulshan, Kakoli, and Bijoy Sarani. Ambareen Reza expressed gratitude for the students' outstanding efforts in maintaining a smooth traffic system across the city and making commutes easier during these challenging times.

Previously, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda showed support by providing food and drinks to these students. The company appreciates the significant contributions of these students and volunteers to community reform.