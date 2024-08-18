Press Releases
Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:05 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:14 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Foodpanda distributes umbrellas to volunteering students

Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:05 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:14 PM

Extending support for student-led initiatives, foodpanda Bangladesh distributed umbrellas to students managing traffic across Dhaka recently.

Ambareen Reza, Managing Director & Co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, along with other senior officials, distributed the umbrellas to students and volunteers in Uttara, Bashundhara, Rampura, Gulshan, Kakoli, and Bijoy Sarani. Ambareen Reza expressed gratitude for the students' outstanding efforts in maintaining a smooth traffic system across the city and making commutes easier during these challenging times.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Previously, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda showed support by providing food and drinks to these students. The company appreciates the significant contributions of these students and volunteers to community reform.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রয়োজনীয় সংস্কারের পর নির্বাচন: ড. ইউনূস

‘শিক্ষার্থীরা চায় অর্থবহ ও আমূল সংস্কার, যার মাধ্যমে দেশে প্রকৃত ও সমৃদ্ধ গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠিত হবে। এতে আমাকে সফল হতেই হবে। আর কোনো বিকল্প নেই।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আছাদুজ্জামান ও হারুনের অবৈধ সম্পদের তদন্ত শুরু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification