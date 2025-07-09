Fisheries and Livestock Adviser visits Bengal Meat Processing Plant in Pabna

Farida Akhter, adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, visited the Bengal Meat Processing Industries Limited plant in Pabna's Santhia on July 5.

She was accompanied by Dr Md Abu Sufian, director general of the Department of Livestock Services; Mohammad Mofizul Islam, deputy commissioner of Pabna; Rizu Tamanna, upazila nirbahi officer of Santhia; and other senior government officials. Sayadul Haq Bhuiyan (Al-Amin), head of Procurement at Bengal Meat, received the delegation.

The Adviser toured the company's meat processing units, Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), water treatment system, biogas plant, and other environmentally sustainable facilities. She commended Bengal Meat's adherence to international standards and its sustainable business practices.

"Industrial ventures like this not only boost export opportunities but also contribute significantly to the rural economy and the development of the livestock sector," said Farida Akhter. She expressed hope that more entrepreneurs will be inspired by Bengal Meat's example and invest in the livestock industry.

She later joined a discussion with senior Bengal Meat representatives, where she reiterated the government's support for industrial development and encouraged further investment in the livestock sector.