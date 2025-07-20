First BEAR Summit marks new era for Bangladesh in Biotech, AI, and semiconductor innovation

Bangladesh has concluded its first-ever BEAR Summit 2025 (Biotech, Electronics, AI and Robotics) alongside the National Semiconductor Symposium, marking a major step in the country's drive towards innovation and technological self-reliance.

The two-day event, held at the National Science and Technology Complex in Agargaon, brought together government representatives, global semiconductor firms, academia, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora in a rare cross-sector collaboration. Organised by the ICT Division with support from the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and the Enhancing Digital Government Economy (EDGE) Project, the summit drew widespread participation.

Speaking at the event, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser and in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and IT, stressed the importance of building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. "This requires interoperability, cybersecurity, ethical governance, and environmentally friendly technologies," he said. "Bangladesh must develop its own foundational technologies, including Bangla-language LLMs and a trusted semiconductor infrastructure."

Professor Muhammad Mustafa Hussain of Purdue University, USA, commented on Bangladesh's long-term potential, saying, "A resilient and determined country like Bangladesh can lead the future by nurturing local talent, attracting global collaboration, and achieving technological self-reliance." He added, "This summit was not just an event—it marked the beginning of a tech-driven national journey, laying the foundation for a knowledge-based and innovation-led Bangladesh."

The summit featured more than 10 expert sessions covering topics such as AI policy and ethics, cybersecurity, biotech applications, robotics, and the global and local semiconductor industries. Representatives from leading semiconductor firms including MediaTek, SK Hynix, SanDisk, GlobalFoundries, Tokyo Electronics, and Innovex were in attendance, alongside senior Bangladeshi government officials and experts from the diaspora.

Over 40 exhibition stalls highlighted innovations developed through local research, attracting strong interest from attendees, including more than a thousand university students.

Held under the theme "Bangladesh as a Nation of Innovation," the summit aimed to showcase the country's growing technological capacity and outline its strategic direction in deep-tech sectors. Organisers said the event would serve as a blueprint for Bangladesh's future position in the global innovation ecosystem.