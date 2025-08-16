FinExcel organises IT security training for bankers

Financial Excellence Limited (FinExcel) has organised a two-day training programme on "IT Security in Banks & Financial Institutions" at a local hotel in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

The programme is designed to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and practices among banking professionals. Experts from the banking and IT sectors are facilitating the sessions.

Speakers include S. M. Tofayel Ahmad (Bangladesh Bank), Shariful Hasnine Sabuj (PwC Bangladesh), Md. Sabbir Hossain (Deputy Managing Director & COO, BRAC Bank), Md. Mahbubur Rahman Alam, Engr. Quazi Shaklain, Philip Sunny Gomes, Md. Shahidul Islam Mazumder, and Debashis Pal.

Today's programme was inaugurated by Jabeen Noman, Director of FinExcel. Abu Zafer Mohammad Saifuddin, Director of Financial Excellence Limited, joined as a special guest.

FinExcel believes this initiative will enhance the resilience of banks and financial institutions in the face of growing cyber threats, ensuring greater security and trust in the digital financial ecosystem of Bangladesh.