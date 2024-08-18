Financial Excellence Limited announces Nilufar Rahman as their new CEO

Financial Excellence Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Nilufar Rahman as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in finance, HR, and strategic business development, Ms. Rahman is poised to lead Financial Excellence Limited into a new era of growth and innovation.

Rahman, founder of Long Run Strategy, has excelled in providing consultancy services in finance and HR, business planning, and microcredit support. Her career includes significant roles at Eastern Bank Limited, where she enhanced corporate funding, customer service, and priority banking services, contributing to substantial business growth.

Her tenure at American Express Bank Bangladesh, Citibank N.A., Bangladesh, and DHL Worldwide Express further showcases her expertise in customer care and relationship management. Rahman's track record of surpassing goals and exceeding customer expectations aligns perfectly with Financial Excellence Limited's mission.

Nilufar Rahman has obtained her Masters degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.