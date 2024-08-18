Press Releases
Sun Aug 18, 2024 05:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:04 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Financial Excellence Limited announces Nilufar Rahman as their new CEO

Sun Aug 18, 2024 05:56 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:04 PM

Financial Excellence Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Nilufar Rahman as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in finance, HR, and strategic business development, Ms. Rahman is poised to lead Financial Excellence Limited into a new era of growth and innovation.

Rahman, founder of Long Run Strategy, has excelled in providing consultancy services in finance and HR, business planning, and microcredit support. Her career includes significant roles at Eastern Bank Limited, where she enhanced corporate funding, customer service, and priority banking services, contributing to substantial business growth.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Her tenure at American Express Bank Bangladesh, Citibank N.A., Bangladesh, and DHL Worldwide Express further showcases her expertise in customer care and relationship management. Rahman's track record of surpassing goals and exceeding customer expectations aligns perfectly with Financial Excellence Limited's mission.

Nilufar Rahman has obtained her Masters degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রয়োজনীয় সংস্কারের পর নির্বাচন: ড. ইউনূস

‘শিক্ষার্থীরা চায় অর্থবহ ও আমূল সংস্কার, যার মাধ্যমে দেশে প্রকৃত ও সমৃদ্ধ গণতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠিত হবে। এতে আমাকে সফল হতেই হবে। আর কোনো বিকল্প নেই।’

৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আছাদুজ্জামান ও হারুনের অবৈধ সম্পদের তদন্ত শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification