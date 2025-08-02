Fashion Optics marks 50 years with Golden Jubilee celebration in Dhaka

Fashion Optics Limited, a longstanding name in Bangladesh's eye care sector, celebrated its 50th anniversary on August 1 with a ceremony at the Sena Malancha Convention Hall in Dhaka Cantonment.

Established in 1975, Fashion Optics has grown over the decades with a vision to enhance public eye health and a commitment to innovation, integrity, and service. The company has played a notable role in developing the country's optical healthcare landscape.

The Golden Jubilee event featured a documentary presentation chronicling the organisation's five-decade journey, spotlighting its milestones and contributions. The gathering was attended by ophthalmologists, business partners from home and abroad, well-wishers, and members of the Fashion Optics family.

Guests included representatives from Charmant Inc., NIDEK Co., Ltd., MARCHON GULF FZE, TOKAI OPTICAL CO., LTD., Coburn Technologies Pvt Ltd., Wexing Optical Co., Optomed PLC, OCULUS Asia Ltd., and Wenzhou Langtuo Trading Co., among others.

The event also reflected the company's renewed commitment to delivering advanced eye care solutions, with a continued focus on healthcare technology, accessibility, and service quality.

The celebration was attended by members of the founding family - Shamsun Nahar Islam, Farzana Islam, Farhana Islam, and Fahimul Islam - who expressed their gratitude and reaffirmed their dedication to offering authentic brands, exceptional service, and modern technology to customers.