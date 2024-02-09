Fantasy Kingdom launches picnic packages for visitors

Fantasy Kingdom announced its personalised picnic packages, allowing visitors to tailor their park experience with a wide range of thrilling rides, a water park, a heritage corner and go-karting. These packages are customisable as well. Primarily the park is offering student packages, corporate packages and family packages.

Fantasy Kingdom boasts diverse attractions, including exciting rides; Water Kingdom, a refreshing water park; Heritage Corner; and adrenaline-pumping go-karting track, Xtreme Racing. Visitors can now plan their day by selecting the activities that best suit their preferences, ensuring an exciting and worth-remembering experience for all.

The park offers a vast open space perfect for picnics, creating an idyllic setting for families, friends, and colleagues. With the flexibility to customize picnic requirements, visitors can choose from a variety of options to suit their tastes and preferences.

Visitors can take advantage of various facilities offered by Fantasy Kingdom, including clean and well-maintained restrooms, convenient parking options, and attentive staff to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Even for the staycation parties, they have their own Resort Atlantis where they can rest and enjoy a luxurious getaway. The elegant interior and commendable room service at the resort are sure to spellbind the visitors and offer them an amazing experience.