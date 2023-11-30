Facebook and Instagram Crosspost helps to attract large audiences

There are several beneficial reasons to connect one's Instagram and Facebook accounts, from driving cross-platform engagement to unlocking access to new tools.

"But how? Is there some kind of method or strategy I should be following?"

Crossposting makes it simple to create, distribute and promote reels and posts. One can share content with multiple audiences with just one step. And, by using Facebook and Instagram together, one can reach even more people looking to you for inspiration. Utilizing Facebook's crossposting tools, one can easily find the largest audience possible, gain access to more tools and maximize your earnings, all at the same time. Facebook and Instagram have different audiences, so crossposting will help you to increase brand awareness and also help your content to be discovered by new followers seamlessly.

When it comes to monetization, crossposting will offer more ways to make money. One can easily run Facebook and Instagram ads from respective pages, and monetize reels on both platforms. Using tools by Facebook, you can conveniently create, distribute, and promote reels and posts, and share with multiple audiences in just one step.

Popular content creator Raba Khan shared her experience with Facebook's crossposting tools. She said, "Crossposting on Facebook made me realize how engaged my followers are on the platform. It has also helped me manage both my Facebook and Instagram communities simultaneously in a hassle-free manner with just a simple click. The same content goes to my two different follower communities on the two separate platforms at the same time!"

When creating new content – it can be shooting a funny reel, making a travel guide or snapping the perfect shot – crossposting enables onne to share this very content across both your channels. When reels producers cross-post reels during the first 4 weeks, those reels receive an average of 70% more reactions, comments, and re-shares than reels that are not cross-posted.

So, whether just starting out creating content or are a seasoned creator, amplify content easily by crossposting.

Find out how to get started with crossposting.