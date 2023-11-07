Excellence Bangladesh arranged a meetup in Dhaka

On Friday, November 3, 2023, the AS Mahmud Seminar Hall at The Daily Star Center in the capital Excellence Bangladesh hosted Excellence Bangladesh Dhaka Meetup for all teams in Dhaka. The event was co-hosted by Keeron.

Some mentionable guests were Shahin Mohammad, Senior General Manager of Masco Group, Head of HR of Star Cinelpex Laila Naznin, Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Gramin Danone; Suraiya Siddika, Head of Marketing of Grameen Danone, Habibul Hasan Saimon, Head of the Recruitment Department Of Pran Group, Nusrat Jahan, Chairman of B Global Consultancy; Solaiman Shaon from Daily Kalbela, Salahuddin Mahmud, Feature Head of Jago News 24, Hakim Mahi, Secretary of Digital Media Forum; Nargis Aktar, HR Professionals from Koats Bangladesh, Farhana Rahman Urmee from ADN Group, Kamrul Hassan, CEO of NextGen Group; Tania Jahid, HR Professionals from Partex Group and many more.

Apart from members from Dhaka's local universities, approximately 150 members from universities outside Dhaka attended the event.

The Excellence Bangladesh Dhaka Meetup 2023 recognised the top 5 campus teams and 10 individual team members. The top 5 campus teams were from the International University of Business and Technology, Southeast University, Sonargaon University, Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and Dr M.A. Wazed Mia Textile Engineering College.

The event was supported by Keeron, Excellence Bangladesh Digital, Express In Town Ltd., Checkmate Events, Creative IT Institute, Pithar Jhuli, Gramin Danone-Shakti, SSB Leather, B Global Consultancy, Fiona Bangladesh, City Dokan, Swopnoton, Diana Host, Shelai, and Tooletbook.com.