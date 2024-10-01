Evercare Hospital Chattogram celebrates World Heart Day 2024

Evercare Hospital Chattogram, the largest hospital in the port city, organised special health talks and a marathon & cyclothon to celebrate World Heart Day.

The speakers at the health talks shared opinions and experiences on the theme of this year's World Heart Day, 'Use Heart for Action'. The hospital authorities organised this event to increase public awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

The event was attended by Samir Singh, COO of Evercare Hospital Chattogram; Professor Dr. Shaikh Md Hasan Mamun, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of the Department of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology; Dr. Zahiruddin Mahmud Illius, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology; and Dr. Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, among others.

The World Heart Day Marathon and Cyclothon saw spontaneous participation from people of all ages. High energy and excitement were observed in both events, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity for a healthy heart.

During his speech, Samir Singh, COO of Evercare Hospital Chattogram, said, "Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the world today. About 20 million lives are lost every year due to heart disease and stroke, most of which can be prevented through individual health awareness. Let's all be alert, aware, and take an oath to build a heart disease-free world."

Professor Dr. Shaikh Md Hasan Mamun said, "By 'Use Heart for Action', we mean that everyone needs to be aware from their respective positions to prevent heart disease. The risk of death from heart disease is much higher than other diseases, so the government and concerned authorities need to adopt a central policy prioritizing heart disease treatment and everyone needs to raise their voice collectively on this issue."

Dr. Zahiruddin Mahmud Illius said, "Air pollution is a factor that is not often discussed in relation to heart disease. The risk of heart attack, heart disease, brain stroke, and mortality can increase due to air pollution. People in Bangladesh, in particular, are unaware of this. Therefore, we need to be aware of environmental improvement and strengthen state activities and initiatives to refrain from environmentally destructive activities."

Dr. Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid said, "Cardiovascular disease is one of the major health concerns in Bangladesh. However, these diseases can be prevented through lifestyle changes. Regular exercise, nutritious diet, and regular medical check-ups keep the heart healthy. Through today's marathon and cyclothon, we want to say that we need to engage in daily physical activities not only for heart health but also for overall well-being."