Envisioning Bangladesh: a dialogue with youth leaders to be held

Better Bangladesh Foundation-BBF Global is going to host a virtual conference on Envisioning Bangladesh: a dialogue with youth leaders to be telecasted live on the 3rd of January at 9 pm Bangladesh time and 10 am New York and Toronto time, 4 pm UK time on BBF Global Facebook page.

Better Bangladesh Foundation-BBF and BBF Global are working on skills development and country branding by engaging today's youth as the ultimate future leaders and they are the driving force for building a Smart Bangladesh.

