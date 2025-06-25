Emirates resumes regular operations following brief disruption

Emirates has resumed its scheduled flight operations after experiencing minimal disruption on the night of June 23, with services returning to normal within a matter of hours.

The Dubai-based carrier implemented its contingency plans swiftly, reporting no flight diversions, a limited number of cancellations, and some longer routing times due to regional airspace congestion.

Over the past two weeks, Emirates maintained its global operations by adjusting flight paths to avoid conflict-affected zones. During this period, the airline operated more than 5,800 flights, carrying upwards of 1.7 million passengers.

Flights to destinations directly impacted by regional unrest were temporarily suspended. Services to Amman and Beirut were briefly halted but have since resumed.

Emirates says it continues to closely monitor the security situation in coordination with international aviation authorities, ensuring all aircraft are rerouted safely in accordance with global regulatory standards.

The airline has kept passengers updated through its website and social media channels, while customer service teams worked to assist those whose travel plans were affected.