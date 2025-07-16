Emirates named 'Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov

Emirates has been named the "Most Recommended Global Brand" for 2025 by YouGov, topping the research firm's global rankings and becoming the only airline to appear in the top 10 list.

The YouGov "Most Recommended Brands" rankings measure the percentage of a brand's customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Emirates received a recommendation score of 88.4%, significantly ahead of the next closest brand.

The results are based on over one million customer interviews conducted across 28 markets between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. The positive recommendation scores for each brand were aggregated and weighted by the size of their customer base in each market.

In the first half of 2025, Emirates expanded its global operations with new routes to three destinations, with Hangzhou expected to follow. The airline also introduced its Airbus A350 to 10 cities and opened nine redesigned travel retail stores across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Emirates was also recognised as the world's first Autism Certified Airline™ and has previously ranked as the most recommended brand in the UAE in YouGov's 2024 report, achieving a score of 92.6%. In the US, Emirates recorded the highest customer satisfaction score among flyers and was listed among the top 10 airlines considered by Millennials and Gen Z travellers.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, "This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we've built with passengers all over the world, who trust us not only to get them to their destination, but to do so with care, reliability, and excellence. "

YouGov is an international research and data analytics firm known for its BrandIndex tracking tool, which monitors daily brand performance around the world.