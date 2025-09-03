Embassy officials of Denmark and Switzerland visit Southeast University

Southeast University (SEU) hosted visits from embassy officials of Denmark and Switzerland to explore academic and research collaborations.

On August 21, Denmark was represented by Ole Rosenborg Justesen, Sector Counsellor, and Fahim Abrar, Associate Advisor for Sustainable Production.

They met SEU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Mofazzal Hossain, Registrar Maj Gen Md Anwarul Islam (Retd), and faculty members.

Justesen discussed Denmark's recognition of Bangladesh's agricultural, climate, environmental, and labour data as a resource for research and highlighted scholarship and funding opportunities for Master's and PhD students.

On August 26, Switzerland's delegation, led by Alberto Giovanetti, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic & Communication Affairs, and Khaled Chowdhury, Senior Political, Economic & Press Officer, visited SEU.

They outlined opportunities under the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships for PhD and postdoctoral researchers and shared plans for collaboration between SEU and Swiss universities.

The meetings focused on youth leadership, joint projects, student internships, collaborative research, and capacity-building programs.