Electronics & Home Appliances Marketing Fest held by Brand Practitioners Bangladesh

The inaugural Bangladesh Electronics & Home Appliances Marketing Fest, held under the theme "Electrify Strategy, Amplify Impact," has made a profound impact on the country's marketing landscape. Hosted at the esteemed Hotel Westin, this event was a collaborative endeavor of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, brands, and marketing experts, marking a pivotal moment for Bangladesh's electronics sector. Leading as title sponsors were GREE & KONKA from Electromart, where Jamuna Electronics & Kiam serving as powered by partners. Their steadfast support underscored the event's significance, emphasizing the vital role of the electronics and home appliances sector in Bangladesh's economic growth.

The Bangladesh Electronics & Home Appliances Marketing Fest is dedicated to exploring contemporary marketing strategies, emerging trends, and innovations within the industry. It serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking among industry stakeholders.

Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "As the Title Sponsor, we are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking fest. It serves as a catalyst for marketing innovation and collaboration, crucial for propelling growth in Bangladesh's electronics sector."

With participation from 26 speakers representing various domains including brand, marketing, sales, supply chain, and 6 entrepreneurs, the fest was enriched with diverse perspectives on better marketing practices and profitability in the sector.

Mokbullah Huda Chowdhury, Sales Director of Butterfly, spoke at the market profitability session. Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and Mohammad Ali Sagar discussed KONKA TV's timeless commercial 'Aamr TV'. Abul Kamal Hossain Sagar, Chairman of Halima Telecom; Imrul Hasan, Managing Director of Motion view; Md Sazzadul Islam, Head of Business at Jamuna Electronics; MA Hanif, Head of Sales at Akash DTH; and Tajdin Hasan, Head of Business at Daily Star, presented their speeches.

Spearheaded by Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, the fest aimed to foster innovation and collaboration within the industry. Mirza Md. Ileush, Founder & CEO of Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, emphasized, "Our mission is to promote growth and co-creation among business and marketing professionals. This fest brings together all stakeholders to shape the future of marketing practices and enhance customer satisfaction."

Noteworthy patrons and partners included Minister as the TV Partner, ASUS as the Laptop Partner, HAIKO as the Freezer Partner, EPSON as the Print Partner, Multimedia Kingdom as the Gadget Partner, HALIMA Mobile as the Accessories Partner, Motion View as the Eco-Products Partner, SOCIAN as the AI Partner, Bakeman's as the Snacks Partner, FIERO as the Suit Partner, and PARTEX Cleen Tissue as the Tissue Partner. Additionally, strategic partners Prothom Alo & Bangladesh Computer Samity, Youth Engagement Partner JCI Bangladesh, Youth Talent Partner NEO NOVA and Publication Partner Business Brillianz contributed significantly, showcasing widespread support and enthusiasm for the fest.